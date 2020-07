The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, July 2

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 5 a.m. AT on July 2, 2020:

There are 104,271 confirmed cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 55,524 confirmed (including 5,527 deaths, 24,949 resolved)

- Ontario: 35,068 confirmed (including 2,672 deaths, 30,344 resolved)

- Alberta: 8,108 confirmed (including 154 deaths, 7,405 resolved)

- British Columbia: 2,916 confirmed (including 174 deaths, 2,590 resolved)

- Nova Scotia: 1,063 confirmed (including 63 deaths, 998 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 785 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 684 resolved)

- Manitoba: 314 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 300 resolved), 11 presumptive

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 261 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 258 resolved)

- New Brunswick: 165 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 158 resolved)

- Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

- Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

- Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

- Total: 104,271 (11 presumptive, 104,260 confirmed including 8,615 deaths, 67,742 resolved)