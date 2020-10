The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. EDT on Oct. 22, 2020:



There are 206,360 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 96,288 confirmed (including 6,074 deaths, 81,267 resolved)

Ontario: 66,686 confirmed (including 3,062 deaths, 57,325 resolved)

Alberta: 23,402 confirmed (including 296 deaths, 19,734 resolved)

British Columbia: 12,057 confirmed (including 256 deaths, 9,993 resolved)

Manitoba: 3,626 confirmed (including 43 deaths, 1,809 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 2,496 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 2,002 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,097 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,027 resolved)

New Brunswick: 319 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 223 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 287 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 274 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 64 confirmed (including 61 resolved)

Yukon: 17 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved), 3 presumptive

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 206,360 (3 presumptive, 206,357 confirmed including 9,829 deaths, 173,748 resolved)