The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.



There are 1,187,918 confirmed cases in Canada.



Canada: 1,187,918 confirmed cases (85,178 active, 1,078,716 resolved, 24,024 deaths). The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 8,932 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 224.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56,151 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,022.



There were 45 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 357 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 51. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.21 per 100,000 people.



There have been 30,960,379 tests completed.



Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,062 confirmed cases (32 active, 1,024 resolved, six deaths).



There were four new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 6.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been 239,632 tests completed.



Prince Edward Island: 177 confirmed cases (11 active, 166 resolved, zero deaths).



There were two new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 6.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 139,594 tests completed.



Nova Scotia: 2,119 confirmed cases (323 active, 1,729 resolved, 67 deaths).



There were 66 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 32.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 297 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 42.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.



There have been 502,815 tests completed.



New Brunswick: 1,858 confirmed cases (123 active, 1,700 resolved, 35 deaths).



There were seven new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 15.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 61 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.



There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.48 per 100,000 people.



There have been 292,390 tests completed.



Quebec: 345,697 confirmed cases (10,370 active, 324,441 resolved, 10,886 deaths).



There were 889 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 120.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,653 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,093.



There were eight new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 70 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.96 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,106,121 tests completed.



Ontario: 448,861 confirmed cases (40,586 active, 400,340 resolved, 7,935 deaths).



There were 3,510 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 275.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27,419 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,917.



There were 24 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 200 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 29. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.85 per 100,000 people.



There have been 13,726,675 tests completed.



Manitoba: 37,808 confirmed cases (2,093 active, 34,747 resolved, 968 deaths).



There were 210 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 151.75 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,549 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 221.



There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.18 per 100,000 people.



There have been 663,359 tests completed.



Saskatchewan: 40,177 confirmed cases (2,538 active, 37,163 resolved, 476 deaths).



There were 245 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 215.33 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,775 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 254.



There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 751,404 tests completed.



Alberta: 183,301 confirmed cases (20,610 active, 160,617 resolved, 2,074 deaths).



There were 1,495 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 466.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,115 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,588.



There were seven new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 31 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.9 per 100,000 people.



There have been 4,058,921 tests completed.



British Columbia: 126,249 confirmed cases (8,437 active, 116,241 resolved, 1,571 deaths).



There were 2,491 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 163.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,209 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 887.



There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 33 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.52 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,441,236 tests completed.



Yukon: 81 confirmed cases (zero active, 79 resolved, two deaths).



There was one new case Monday. Over the past seven days, there has been four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,892 tests completed.



Northwest Territories: 51 confirmed cases (eight active, 43 resolved, zero deaths).



There were three new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 17.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 17,947 tests completed.



Nunavut: 464 confirmed cases (47 active, 413 resolved, four deaths).



There were nine new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 119.43 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 41 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.



There have been 11,317 tests completed.