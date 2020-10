The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. EDT on Oct. 27, 2020:



There are 220,212 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 100,922 confirmed (including 6,153 deaths, 85,822 resolved)

Ontario: 71,224 confirmed (including 3,099 deaths, 60,839 resolved)

Alberta: 25,733 confirmed (including 307 deaths, 20,949 resolved)

British Columbia: 13,371 confirmed (including 259 deaths, 10,734 resolved)

Manitoba: 4,349 confirmed (including 55 deaths, 2,177 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 2,783 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 2,108 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,101 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,031 resolved)

New Brunswick: 331 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 265 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 291 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 282 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 64 confirmed (including 63 resolved)

Yukon: 22 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved), 3 presumptive

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 220,212 (3 presumptive, 220,209 confirmed including 9,973 deaths, 184,303 resolved)