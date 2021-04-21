The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.



There are 1,139,043 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,139,043 confirmed cases (87,872 active, 1,027,458 resolved, 23,713 deaths). The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 7,276 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 231.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 60,487 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,641.



There were 46 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 321 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 46. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.39 per 100,000 people.



There have been 30,168,562 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,048 confirmed cases (31 active, 1,011 resolved, six deaths).



There were two new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 5.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.



There have been 235,541 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 174 confirmed cases (13 active, 161 resolved, zero deaths).



There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been nine new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 135,297 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,831 confirmed cases (68 active, 1,696 resolved, 67 deaths).



There were nine new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 6.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 50 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.



There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.



There have been 468,265 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,797 confirmed cases (140 active, 1,624 resolved, 33 deaths).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 17.91 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 61 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.22 per 100,000 people.



There have been 285,774 tests completed.

Quebec: 339,180 confirmed cases (12,363 active, 315,984 resolved, 10,833 deaths).



There were 1,136 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 144.18 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,708 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,387.



There were 17 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 77 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 11. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.34 per 100,000 people.



There have been 7,878,652 tests completed.

Ontario: 424,911 confirmed cases (42,941 active, 374,213 resolved, 7,757 deaths).



There were 3,469 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 291.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 30,232 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,319.



There were 22 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 175 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 25. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.65 per 100,000 people.



There have been 13,424,896 tests completed.

Manitoba: 36,470 confirmed cases (1,783 active, 33,727 resolved, 960 deaths).



There were 211 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 129.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,017 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 145.



There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 69.6 per 100,000 people.



There have been 635,043 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 38,651 confirmed cases (2,640 active, 35,546 resolved, 465 deaths).

There were 249 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 223.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,759 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 251.



There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.45 per 100,000 people.



There have been 729,935 tests completed.

Alberta: 173,531 confirmed cases (18,481 active, 153,002 resolved, 2,048 deaths).



There were 1,345 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 417.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,412 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,487.



There were five new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.32 per 100,000 people.



There have been 3,957,488 tests completed.

British Columbia: 120,889 confirmed cases (9,377 active, 109,973 resolved, 1,539 deaths).



There were 849 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 182.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,187 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,027.



There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.9 per 100,000 people.



There have been 2,381,346 tests completed.

Yukon: 77 confirmed cases (two active, 74 resolved, one death).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,822 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 43 confirmed cases (zero active, 43 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 17,005 tests completed.

Nunavut: 428 confirmed cases (33 active, 391 resolved, four deaths).



There were five new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 83.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.



There have been 10,422 tests completed.