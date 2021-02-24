The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.



There are 852,269 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 852,269 confirmed cases (30,677 active, 799,830 resolved, 21,762 deaths).The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.



There were 2,760 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 80.72 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,693 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,956.



There were 40 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 367 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 52. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 57.26 per 100,000 people.



There have been 23,880,652 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 955 confirmed cases (375 active, 576 resolved, four deaths).



There were 15 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 71.82 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 244 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 35.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.



There have been 183,360 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 115 confirmed cases (one active, 114 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 0.63 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 99,303 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 1,613 confirmed cases (20 active, 1,528 resolved, 65 deaths).



There were three new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.



There have been 316,029 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 1,424 confirmed cases (76 active, 1,322 resolved, 26 deaths).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 9.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.



There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.33 per 100,000 people.



There have been 232,291 tests completed.

Quebec: 283,666 confirmed cases (7,880 active, 265,456 resolved, 10,330 deaths).



There were 739 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 91.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,479 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 783.



There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 120.47 per 100,000 people.



There have been 6,127,867 tests completed.

Ontario: 295,119 confirmed cases (10,296 active, 277,939 resolved, 6,884 deaths).

There were 975 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 69.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,383 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,055.

There were 12 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 165 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 24. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.72 per 100,000 people.



There have been 10,578,867 tests completed.

Manitoba: 31,551 confirmed cases (1,212 active, 29,453 resolved, 886 deaths).



There were 76 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 87.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 620 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 89.



There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.24 per 100,000 people.

There have been 521,439 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 27,923 confirmed cases (1,530 active, 26,017 resolved, 376 deaths).



There were 126 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 129.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,094 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 156.



There were four new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.9 per 100,000 people.



There have been 560,268 tests completed.

Alberta: 131,603 confirmed cases (4,516 active, 125,234 resolved, 1,853 deaths).



There were 267 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 102.13 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,265 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324.



There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 62 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.91 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,353,608 tests completed.

British Columbia: 77,822 confirmed cases (4,733 active, 71,753 resolved, 1,336 deaths).



There were 559 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 91.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,539 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 506.



There was one new reported death Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.95 per 100,000 people.



There have been 1,876,985 tests completed.

Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,071 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (five active, 37 resolved, zero deaths).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 11.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.



There have been 14,026 tests completed.

Nunavut: 351 confirmed cases (33 active, 317 resolved, one deaths).



There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 83.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.



There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.



There have been 8,462 tests completed.

