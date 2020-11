The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:01 p.m. EST on Nov. 11, 2020:



There are 277,061 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 118,529 confirmed (including 6,515 deaths, 100,564 resolved)

Ontario: 88,209 confirmed (including 3,275 deaths, 74,303 resolved)

Alberta: 35,545 confirmed (including 383 deaths, 26,407 resolved)

British Columbia: 19,239 confirmed (including 284 deaths, 13,704 resolved)

Manitoba: 9,308 confirmed (including 123 deaths, 3,509 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 4,326 confirmed (including 29 deaths, 2,934 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,134 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,049 resolved)

New Brunswick: 355 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 332 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 298 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 287 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 68 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Yukon: 23 confirmed (including 1 death, 22 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 11 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

Nunavut: 3 confirmed

Total: 277,061 (0 presumptive, 277,061 confirmed including 10,685 deaths, 223,199 resolved)