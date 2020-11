The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. EST on Nov. 18, 2020:



There are 306,468 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 126,054 confirmed (including 6,675 deaths, 107,326 resolved)

Ontario: 96,745 confirmed (including 3,383 deaths, 80,430 resolved)

Alberta: 40,962 confirmed (including 432 deaths, 30,462 resolved)

British Columbia: 23,661 confirmed (including 310 deaths, 16,469 resolved)

Manitoba: 11,608 confirmed (including 179 deaths, 4,324 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 5,422 confirmed (including 31 deaths, 3,336 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,151 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,062 resolved)

New Brunswick: 379 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 341 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 305 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 292 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 68 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Nunavut: 60 confirmed

Yukon: 25 confirmed (including 1 death, 22 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Total: 306,468 (0 presumptive, 306,468 confirmed including 11,086 deaths, 244,151 resolved)