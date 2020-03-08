Third project under Healthy Seniors pilot announced

The Government of New Brunswick and of Canada have announced the third project from round one of the Healthy Seniors Pilot Project.

A release says the project aims to engage seniors in the proactive monitoring of they health status and risk factors by using a new digital health platform with support from health-care professionals.

The collaboration between provincial and federal governments was announced in June 2018, will be rolled out over three years, and focuses on exploring new ideas with the end goal of improving the quality of life for seniors.

The province says more than $1.6 million has been allocated for the project targeting seniors receiving services from Kindred Home Care in St. Stephen, Fredericton, Moncton, Sackville, Saint John, Kings County, Carleton County, Victoria County, Grand Manan, St. George and Saint Andrews.

The project is a collaborative effort between VeroSource Solutions of Fredericton and UNB.

Funding was announced by the Liberal government in the 2018 federal budget and is available for both government and non-government groups to initiate projects that align with, support and further the implementation of the New Brunswick Aging Strategy.