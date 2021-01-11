Thousands of dollars worth of fines handed out over first weekend of curfew in Quebec

Officials in Quebec say the first weekend of tough new COVID-19 measures, including a nightly curfew, has seen thousands of dollars worth of fines handed out.



Police, however, say that except for a handful of protesters who've been punished for violating the curfew, most people have been obeying it.



Fines for violating the monthlong curfew, which runs nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., can go as high as six-thousand dollars.