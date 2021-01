Three members of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan have cracked NHL Central Scouting's "Players to Watch List".

Cole Huckins, Zach Biggar, Riley Kidney are among 35 QMJHL players to make the list of top prospects to watch ahead of this year's NHL Entry Draft.

Huckins is projected to be picked in the second or third round, while Biggar and Kidney are projected to go in rounds four to six.