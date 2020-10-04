Three arrested after drug trafficking investigation in eastern New Brunswick

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking in the Moncton, Dieppe and Shediac areas.

Police say the trio, a 28 and 29 year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested Thursday afternoon in a parking lot in Dieppe.

RCMP say cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, a knife and cash were seized from two vehicles at the scene, while crack cocaine and materials used to produce it, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a home-made taser and an unknown white powder were seized after the search of a home in Haute-Aboujagane.

All three have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in January.