Three arrested after Woodstock stabbing

The Woodstock Police Force says three men have been arrested in connection with an assault in Woodstock on Saturday.

Officers responded around 12:25 p.m. May 2 to a disturbance and assault with a weapon complaint at a residence near Connell Street and Gold Street in the community.

A release says a 37-year-old was taken to hospital in Waterville after being stabbed.

The person has been treated and released.

Police say three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing and were later released on conditions pending court appearances.

Woodstock Police say they do not believe this was a random act and are asking anyone with information to call 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).