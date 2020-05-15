Three arrested, drugs seized after Eel Ground search

The Northeast District RCMP have arrested three people and seized drugs after a search in Eel Ground on Wednesday.

A release says around 9:00 a.m. May 13, members of the Sunny Corner RCMP along with officers from the Northeast District Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Riverview Road.

Officers seized a quantity of what's believed to be methamphetamine pills, drug paraphernalia and cash during the search.

RCMP say a 39-year-old woman from Eel Ground, a 20-year-old woman from Miramichi and a 30-year-old man from Miramichi were arrested at the scene.

Police say the three were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The search warrant was executed as part of a drug investigation that began in early 2019.