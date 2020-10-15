Three Chaleur Region schools notified of possible exposure to COVID-19

The New Brunswick government says several Chaleur Region schools have been notified about potential exposure to a case of COVD-19.

The province says school communities were made aware Tuesday of possible exposure to a COVID-19 case at Ecole François-Xavier-Daigle in Allardville, Ecole Place-des-Jeunes in Bathurst, and Ecole Communautaire Carrefour Etudiant in Beresford.

The province says those who may have come into close contact with the case will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.

Learning at the schools isn't expected to be impacted.

All three schools announced earlier this week that some staff members are self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

There have been no positive cases announced at any of the schools.