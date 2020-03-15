Three charged after Val-Comeau altercation

RCMP say three man are facing charges after an altercation in Val-Comeau earlier in March.

A release says members of the Tracadie and Neguac RCMP responded around 6:30 p.m. March 7 to a report of a disturbance on chemin du Parc.

Police say a 41-year-old man was found nearby and it appeared he had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital, treated, released and then arrested.

RCMP say Kevin Légère appeared in court Wednesday last week and was charged with the following:

- three counts of uttering threats

- driving without a licence

- failure to comply with a probation order

Police say he was released and is due to enter a plea in court on March 25.

The release states 37-year-old Pascal Charest was also arrested in relation to the incident, and he appeared in court Thursday to face charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order.

RCMP say he was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

A second 37-year-old man was also arrested and released with a court date in April.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Caraquet RCMP at 506-393-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).