Three charged following armed robbery at Moncton residence

One man and two women have been charged following an armed robbery in Moncton on Sunday.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a home on Botsford Street in the city.

Police say a 30 year-old man was confronted by a 27-year-old man armed with a weapon inside the home and demanded money.

RCMP say the 30-year-old man left the scene and there were no injuries.

Upon arrival, officers arrested a 44-year-old woman leaving the residence shortly after the robbery, and a 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested inside the home.

All three made court appearances on Monday.

Police say 26-year-old Maria Baker and 44-year-old Toni Elizabeth Goulette were both charged with robbery with a firearm and 27-year-old Chase St-Pierre was charged with robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

The trio were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.