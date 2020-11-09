Three displaced by fires on Esgenoopetitj First Nation last Thursday

Three people have been displaced by two fires on the Esgenoopetitj First Nation on Thursday.

The first fire was reported at 7:00 p.m. and forced a woman from her home, while the second was reported around an hour later and displaced a mother and her school-aged son.

The Canadian Red Cross says the woman affected by the first fire is staying with friends while the band council arranged emergency lodging for the second family.

The aid agency says its volunteers have helped all three with emergency clothing and food purchases.

No injuries were reported in either fire.