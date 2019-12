Canadian Red Cross disaster volunteers have assisted a couple and their eight-year-old son after an early morning fire.

A release says the fire, reported around 3:00 a.m., damaged the family's bungalow.

Volunteers have helped with emergency lodging and meals while the family awaits word on additional help from through insurance.

The couple and their son escaped the blaze unhurt.

Quispamsis is approximately 20 km northeast of Saint John.