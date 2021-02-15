Three members of Codiac RCMP exposed to COVID-19 in workplace

The RCMP says three of its members are in precautionary self-isolation after becoming exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 while on the job.

The RCMP says members its members were exposed after officers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual.

Officers learned the individual had recently tested positive for COVID-19 after placing him in a holding cell.

Mounties say immediate precautions were taken to limit exposure and reduce the risk for anyone else.

The RCMP is working closely with Public Health to monitor the situation.

Public exposure is not believed to have occurred at this time.

