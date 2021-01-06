Three New Brunswick RCMP officers face obstruction of justice charge

Three members of the Codiac Regional RCMP in Moncton, N.B., have been charged with obstruction of justice.



The RCMP said today in a news release that charges were laid against Cpl. Mathieu Potvin, Cst. Eric Pichette and Cst. Graham Bourque, in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 28.



Police say the charges stem from an investigation into the members' alleged actions during a 2019 police operation.



All three are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on March 15.



The members had been suspended with pay since Dec. 15, pending the outcome of the legal process.



The RCMP say its professional standards unit is conducting a code of conduct investigation.