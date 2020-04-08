Three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Public Health has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement at a press conference in Fredericton on Wednesday afternoon.

The new cases are broken down as follows:

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): Two individuals, aged 60-69;

- Zone 6 (Acadie/Bathurst): 1 individual, aged 80-89;

These new cases bring the provincial total to 108.

At the same press conference, Premier Blaine Higgs says 50 people have recovered from the virus.

Higgs stressed that this Easter needs to be different, and people must maintain physical distancing in spite of the upcoming holiday and the forecast of good weather.

There are more than 19,000 cases of COVID-19 in Canada.