Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. Tuesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials say one new case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and one new case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) are travel-related, while the new case in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) is linked to a previously confirmed case.

Public Health also confirmed the seven cases reported in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) on Monday are all travel-related.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 162 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 12

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 12

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 3

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 133

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are 18 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 12 people in ICU.

Government says the online vaccination booking tool for regional health authority clinics will undergo scheduled maintenance between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, so it will be unavailable.

New Brunswick Health Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, along with the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4 remain in the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the remainder of Zone 4 is in the Red Level.