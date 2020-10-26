Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Monday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Monday.

Public Health says the new cases are two people in their 70s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, and one in their 60s in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

Officials say the cases in Zone 3 are related to international travel, the case in Zone 5 is under investigation, and all are self-isolating.

Government says Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of the COVID-19 recovery, with an additional restriction, and it is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

Public Health says more than 2,400 asymptomatic residents of Zone 5 were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend and their results are expected within 24-48 hours.

There are 60 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with four patients in hospital, though no one is being treated in ICU.

98,251 COVID-19 tests have been conducted overall, resulting in 331 positive cases, of which 265 people have recovered.

Six deaths have been attributed to the virus in the province.