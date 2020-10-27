Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Tuesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Public Health says the new cases are two individuals in their 50s and one in their 80s in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region and are self-isolating.

Two of the new cases were identified through Sunday's mass testing in Dalhousie, though not all of the test results from the event have been processed.

There are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with four patients in hospital, though no one is being treated in ICU.

99,756 COVID-19 tests have been conducted overall, resulting in 334 positive cases, of which 273 people have recovered.

Six deaths have been attributed to the virus in the province.

Government says Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of the COVID-19 recovery, with an additional restriction, and it is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

Residents of Zone 5 can only celebrate Halloween within their household bubble and trick-or-treating, passing out treats and parties outside of the household bubble are not allowed.

Trick-or-treating is permitted in Yellow Regions, along with celebrations with a maximum of 50 people as long as a list of participants is maintained.

Businesses or organizations in Yellow Regions who wish to hold an event must have an operational plan, keep a list of participants and ensure physical distancing and the use of masks in public spaces.