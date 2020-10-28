Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Public Health says the new cases include an individual in their 70s in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, and two people in their 20s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

Officials say all three cases are self-isolating and the case in Zone 5 is under investigation, while the cases in Zone 3 are linked to international travel.

There are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with four patients in hospital, though no one is being treated in ICU.

100,509 COVID-19 tests have been conducted overall, resulting in 337 positive cases, of which 284 have recovered.

Six deaths have been attributed to the virus in the province.

Government says Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of the COVID-19 recovery, with an additional restriction, and it is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.