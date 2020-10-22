Three new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B., further restrictions for Zone 5 at midnight

Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday.

The new cases are all in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region and consist of one individual in their 40s and two in their 50s who are self-isolating.

There are now 81 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 55 of which are in Zone 5, with 25 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region and 1 in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

At midnight tonight, residents of Zone 5 are only permitted to have contact with a single household bubble, plus formal/informal caregivers and members of their immediate family only.

The province says Peace Officers with the Department of Justice and Public Safety are in the region to make sure everyone is following the rules, and while their main objective is education, they will distribute penalties to those who refuse to comply with Public Health rules.

Also Thursday, Public Health has recommended that Zone 1, the Moncton Region, return to the "Yellow" phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight tonight.

The recommendation was made based on the downward trend in the number of cases, with contact tracing showing all the infections in Zone 1 are related.

Overall, 95,036 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 322 confirmed cases of the virus.

Four deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and currently five people are receiving treatment in hospital, with one being treated in ICU.

237 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.