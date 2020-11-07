Three new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Saturday, 26 active cases remaining

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, on Saturday.

Officials say one of the cases is an individual under the age of 19, while the other two are in their 50s.

The cases are being investigated and are self-isolating.

Overall, New Brunswick has conducted 106,353 COVID-19 tests, resulting in 353 positive cases.

Of those, 321 people have recovered, while six deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 26 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with two patients receiving treatment in hospital.