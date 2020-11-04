Three new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Public Health is reporting three cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say the cases are all related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble and include an individual in their 20s in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, one in their 50s in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region and another in their 30s in Zone 7, the Miramichi Region who are self-isolating.

The number of active cases stands at 28, with five people in hospital but none in ICU.

Overall, New Brunswick has completed 104,609 COVID-19 tests, of which 347 have been positive, six deaths have been attributed to the virus and 313 people have recovered.

Public Health says Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, remains in the Orange level of recovery, with residents required to limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family.

It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.