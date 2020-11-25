Three new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday, 94 active cases remain

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say two of the cases are in Zone 2, the Saint John Region and are being investigated, while the third is a travel-related case in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

There are 94 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with one individual receiving treatment in hospital.

Overall, there have been 453 confirmed cases of the virus, including seven deaths and 118,648 tests have been conducted in the province.

352 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Public Health is also advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at The Snooty Fox in Fredericton (66 Regent Street) on November 18th and 19th between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

A positive case of COVID-19 has also been identified in a traveler on three Air Canada flight between Edmonton and Moncton on November 19th.

Officials say flight 178 from Edmonton arrived in Toronto at 5:58 a.m., flight 404 from Toronto arrived in Montreal at 10:16 a.m. and flight 8902 from Montreal to Moncton landed at 4:17 p.m.

Anyone at the Snooty Fox on the dates and times given, or on any of the flights mentioned, should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

If symptoms develop, individuals are advised to self-isolate immediately and arrange a COVID-19 test.