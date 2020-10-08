Three new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, masks mandatory in indoor public spaces in N.B.

Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, says these cases are not related to the outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor in Moncton.

Two of the cases, an individual in their 40s in Zone 2, the Saint John Region and an individual in their 20s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, are related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble and are self-isolating.

The origin of the third case, an individual in their 30s in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, is being investigated, and that person is also self-isolating.

The province's active case total stands at 24, as one previously reported case is now deemed to have recovered.

Public Health says three patients connected to the outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor in Moncton are currently being treated in hospital, with one receiving treatment in ICU.

To date, New Brunswick has conducted 82,365 COVID-19 tests, with 225 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Government says 199 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

MASKS MANDATORY INDOORS

Government has adopted new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces in New Brunswick, effective at 12:00 a.m. Friday.

The Premier says children under two years old and those with a valid medical reason to not wear a mask are exempt from the rule.

In addition, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health said Thursday visits have been suspended at all adult residential facilities in the Moncton Region.

Government says the twinning agreement that allowed for non-essential day trips by residents of Lituguj First Nation and Pointe-a-la-Croix, Quebec has been suspended, although residents will be permitted to enter to obtain essential goods and services not available in their own community, to go to work and medical appointments, to obtain child care and fulfill the terms of a child custody agreement.

Students between kindergarten and Grade 8 can continue to cross the border, though high school students form the area will be transfered to reote learning as of Tuesday.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES

Public Health is reporting a new potential public exposure to COVID-19 on two Air Canada flights on October 4.

Dr. Russell said Thursday that anyone on Air Canada Flight 418 from Toronto to Montreal and Air Canada flight 8792 from Montreal to Saint John should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their flight.

More information was provided on the potential COVID-19 exposures at the Moncton Costco Optical Lab and the Moncton St-Hubert Restaurant announced yesterday.

In addition, Dr. Russell updated information on the potential exposure to COVID-19 in the Moncton area reported on Wednesday.

She said anyone who visited the Optical Centre at Costco Moncton on October 1 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., October 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and October 5 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

Individuals should self-isolate and call 811 or take the online-self assessment to get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms develop.

Dr. Russell offered the same advice to anyone who visited the St-Hubert Restaurant in Moncton on October 3 between 11:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or October 4 between 11:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

