Three new COVID-19 cases reported, walk-in testing available in Zone 7

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say two of the cases are travel-related and involve people in their 20s in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) who are self-isolating.

The third case is under investigation and involves an individual in their 50s in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) who is also self-isolating.

Public Health says a mass testing clinic will run Thursday and Friday at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School on Henderson Street in Miramichi.

Testing is available between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. both days for anyone who is asymptomatic and there is no need for an appointment or the need to self-isolate while waiting for the results.

Government has identified nine potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Zone 7.

There are 37 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday, with three people in hospital, including two in ICU.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says the active infections break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 4

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 0

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 2

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 25

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 6

Overall, 1,438 infections have been reported in the province, with 28 deaths and 1,372 people who have recovered after testing positive

All Health Zones remain at the Orange Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.