Three new presumptive COVID-19 cases in N.B.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, says three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the province's total number of positive cases to 11.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Russell said the first new case is a 60-70 year-old female in the province's southeast who had been on a cruise.

The second case is a 60-70 year-old male in the central part of the province who had been in contact with an individual who had direct contact with a traveller.

The third case is a 50 to 60 year old female in the central part of the province who had travelled to the United Kingdom.

Dr. Russell says additional testing to confirm the cases will take place at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

She reiterated the need for New Brunswickers to engage in social distancing practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19, adding it is natural to feel, distress, anxiety, grief and worry during and after a stressful situation.

Dr. Russell says individuals can take the following steps to support themselves and their families:

- Connect with others while maintaining safe social distancing - Share your concerns and how you are feeling with a friend or family member. Check-in regularly with loved ones, especially those affected by the virus;

- Take breaks - Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate. Make time to unwind and remind yourself that strong feelings will fade. Try to do activities you usually enjoy. Maintain a sense of hope and think positively;

- Get plenty of sleep, exercise, and eat well;

Premier Blaine Higgs is imploring the public to heed the recommendations from Dr. Russell and the Public Health team.