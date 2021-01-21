Three organizations form 'a unified voice for agriculture in New Brunswick'

Three agriculture organizations in the province have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form the Agriculture NB collective.

A release states the collective is made up of the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick, the National Farmers Union in New Brunswick and Really Local Harvest.

Agriculture NB's mandate includes collaboration and consultation between agri-food organizations and the sharing of the collective responsibility to support activities or projects.

The three signatory organizations worked together last year on different projects, namely lifting the ban on temporary foreign workers and sounding the alarm on the strain on the province's food system.