Three people arrested following drug probe in Wilmot

Three people have been arrested following a drug investigation in Wilmot.

The RCMP says a search of a home on Wilmot Road last Friday turned up crystal methamphetamine, 17 firearms, including one that was loaded, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

A 28-year-old man and a 66-year-old man, both from WIlmot, and a 36-year-old man from Elmwood were arrested and later released.

They're expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate.

