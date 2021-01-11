Three people arrested following seizure of drugs in Benton

Three people have been arrested after a quantity of drugs was seized in Benton.

Mounties say a search of a residence on Benton Road last Thursday turned up what's believed to be cocaine, cannabis, unidentified pills, ammunition, drug, paraphernalia, and bear spray.

A 20-year-old woman from Benton, along with a 25-year-old woman from Wakefield were arrested.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and later released.

Amanda Chloe Shannon is charged with failing to comply with an order.

Her bail hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The 25-year-old woman was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.