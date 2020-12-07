Three people arrested in Moncton in connection with drug trafficking probe

Police in Moncton say a seizure of a large quantity of drugs has lead to the arrest of three people.

The RCMP says a 41-year-old Dieppe man was arrested last Wednesday in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation.

Later that day, police say a search of a hotel room on Mountain Road turned up a significant amount of what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine and pills, cocaine, and hydromorphone capsules.

Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, five cellphones, and a large some of cash.

A 25-year-old woman from Moncton and a 27-year-old woman from Quispamsis were arrested at the scene.

The man is alleged to have been in violation of parole and remains in custody while the two women were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation continues.