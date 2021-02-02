Three people rescued from ice in Dalhousie Junction area

A feed of smelts nearly cost three people more than they had bargained for.

Rescue crews were called to the Dalhousie Junction area on Monday after three smelt fishermen became stranded out on the ice.

The Campbellton Fire Department says crews were able to safely bring them back to shore.

Meanwhile, the Listuguj First Nation is ordering all fishers on the Quebec side of the Restigouche River to immediately evacuate the ice.

Listuguj Public Security says there's a risk of ice breaking with a storm surge in the forecast.