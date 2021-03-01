Three recoveries, one new case of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Monday

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick after three recoveries and one new case were reported on Monday.

Public Health says the new case involves an individual in their 30s in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

Officials say the case is being investigated and in the individual is self-isolating.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard is reporting the following breakdown of the active cases in the province:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 5

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 1

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 0

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 29

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are two people being treated for COVID-19 in ICU.

Overall, 1,431 infections have been reported in the province, with 27 deaths and 1,367 people who have recovered after testing positive

All Health Zones remain at the Orange Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

As of March 1, 33,741 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick, with 12,142 people who have received both required doses.