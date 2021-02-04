Three sent to hospital after Moncton rollover Tuesday

Three people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Moncton on Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a vehicle having left the roadway and flipping over on Elmwood Drive, north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police seized alcohol and marijuana from the vehicle and say a 17-year old woman from Moncton was treated at the scene and arrested on an unrelated matter, while three Moncton men, two 20-year olds and an 18-year old, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP believe alcohol, marijuana, speed and poor road conditions contributed to the crash.