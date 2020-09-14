Three teens killed in vehicle crash in central New Brunswick: principal

A single-vehicle crash in central New Brunswick has claimed the lives of three teenaged boys.



RCMP say the collision happened shortly before 2:30 a.m., when a car travelling northbound on Route 8 in Blackville left the road and struck a retaining wall.



Police say all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.



The victims have been identified as a 17-year-old from nearby White Rapids, N.B., and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Blackville.



The village is about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi, N.B., and home to about 950 people. Route 8 is the main street through Blackville.



Rodney Buggie, the principal at Blackville School, says two of the boys were in Grade 12 and the other graduated in June.