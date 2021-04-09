Three-vehicle collision in Oromocto Wednesday claims life of Waterville woman

A 31-year old woman from Waterville has died following a three-vehicle collision in Oromocto on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded around 4:20 p.m. to the collision on Restigouche Road near the intersection of Broad Road.

Police believe the collision occurred when a westbound vehicle collided with two eastbound vehicles.

RCMP say the 31-year old woman who was driving the westbound vehicle died at the scene, a 34-year old woman driving one of the other cars was taken to hospital, and a woman and boy in the third vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.