So-far-so-good for a 2021 edition of Rotary Ribfest in Bathurst.

The Rotary Club of Bathurst says the ribbers will be back this summer pending the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the time.

In a Facebook post the group says a drive through version of the popular event is slated for June 18th to 20th.

But the group says the annual Succulents Lobster Festival will unfortunately be a "no-go".