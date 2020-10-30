Time to move clocks back and change smoke alarm batteries

The Department of Justice and Public Safety is reminding New Brunswickers to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Office of the Fire Marshall says smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home and replace units that are more than 10 years old.

Any homes with an attached garage or device that burns wood, gad, oil or propane should be outfitted with carbon monoxide alarms in the same areas as smoke alarms.

Carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced every seven to ten years.

In addition, New Brunswickers should create and practice an escape plan with their families.

Additional fire safety tips are available on the Department of Justice and Public Safety website.