Tire fire at recycling plant results in air advisories in central New Brunswick

A large tire fire at a recycling plant in the village of Minto, New Brunswick was continuing to burn Sunday as firefighters planned to dump sand on it to help extinguish the flames.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, says the fire at the TRACC recycling facility was under control as of noon local time.

However he says there are concerns about smoke potentially causing health issues for residents in the area.

An advisory was sent out on Saturday advising residents of Minto and Chipman in south-central New Brunswick to seek medical care if they were experiencing breathing or other health issues.

At various times, the firefighting effort involved up to 21 different fire departments from around the province.

Downey says firefighters had been allowing the tires to burn on Saturday, but are now opting to use sand to bury them.

