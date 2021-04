Acadie-Bathurst Titan captain Mathieu Desgagnés is the QMJHL's latest Ultramar Player of the Week.

A release says the 20-year old Verdun, Quebec native had two goals and vie assists to help the team to a 2-1-0-0 record in three games on the week.

Desgagnés currently leads the Titan in scoring with 45 points, including 21 goals in 27 games and sits on the league leaderboard with 17 powerplay assists and three shorthanded goals.