Acadie-Bathurst Titan netminder Jan Bednar has a shot at lacing up for his home Czech Republic.

Bednar has scored an invitation to the Czech Republic's World Junior Selection Camp.

Bednar was picked up second overall by the Titan at the 2020 CHL import draft then drafted in fourth round by the Detroit Red Wings in October.

World Juniors go December 25th to January 5th in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.