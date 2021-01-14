Top doc pushes New Brunswickers to get tested for COVID-19

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, is pushing New Brunswickers to get tested for COVID-19, even if their symptoms are mild.

In an interview with Bell Media's John Knox on Wednesday, Russell acknowledged getting tested is a pain, but urged even people who have the sniffles to book one.

She added the trying times we find ourselves in are going to continue over the next three to six months while Public Health attempts to roll out the province's vaccine program and battle the increasing number of cases at the same time.

There are 230 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as of Wednesday.

(With files from Bell Media's John Knox)