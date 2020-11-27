Top officials weighed Canadian warship's passage through sensitive strait near China

Newly released documents are shedding light on the secret discussions between Canada's top diplomatic and defence officials around a Canadian warship's passage through a sensitive strait near China last year.



The Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa transited the Taiwan Strait twice in September 2019, months after two other Royal Canadian Navy vessels were buzzed by Chinese fighter jets while making the same trip.



The Chinese government claims ownership of the 180-kilometre waterway separating mainland China from Taiwan, but much of the world considers the strait international waters.



Documents obtained through access to information show the Department of National Defence asked Global Affairs for a risk assessment of the Ottawa's planned trip weeks before it happened.



The heavily redacted documents also show Defence Department deputy minister Jody Thomas asked to meet personally with her counterpart at Global Affairs, Marta Morgan, to discuss the deployment.



Global Affairs ultimately agreed with the plan to have HMCS Ottawa sail through the Strait, but asked the Defence Department not to publicize the trip and to keep the Privy Council appraised of the ship's progress.