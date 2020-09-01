Tories and Liberals campaign in southeastern New Brunswick today

Three of New Brunswick's party leaders will be campaigning today in southeastern New Brunswick.



Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will stop in Sussex before travelling to Moncton to make an announcement.



Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is also scheduled to make a campaign announcement today in Moncton.



People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin has a series of campaign stops in Sussex.



Green Leader David Coon is continuing his tour across northern New Brunswick with a number of stops in the Bathurst area.



On Monday, the Liberals and Greens promised to eliminate the use of an industrial herbicide on public land across the province.